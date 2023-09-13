Woodcut Explores the ‘World’s Most Dangerous Prisoners’

U.K.-based Woodcut Media explores some of the world’s most terrifying offenders in new documentary series World’s Most Dangerous Prisoners.

The series is produced by Woodcut Media for co-production partners Channel 5 and FilmRise, which distributes the docuseries under the title World’s Most Evil Prisoners in North America.

World’s Most Dangerous Prisoners (10 x 60’) takes a fresh, in-depth look at some offenders whose crimes earned a whole-life sentence. Each episode profiles one prisoner, unearthing little known details of the prisoner and their crimes, in and out of prison.

Damian O’Hara, Acquisitions manager, Channel 5 and Paramount+ said: “World’s Most Dangerous Prisoners brings true crime stories to our audience in a fresh and compelling way, with gripping insight into life behind prison walls for Britain and America’s most-feared criminals, and showcasing the devastating consequences of their actions in the outside world. Our viewers, well-versed in the true crime genre, will certainly find these cases powerful, emotional and captivating.”

Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions and Co-Productions at FilmRise stated, “We are thrilled to add this series to our highly successful true crime “most evil” franchise. It seamlessly complements our existing series featuring World’s Most Evil Killers, making it a perfect addition to our library. As co-producers and distribution partners, we are excited to embark on this production and continue to captivate audiences with gripping and thought-provoking content.”

Koulla Anastasi, managing director, Woodcut International said: “Prisoners who are locked away for life with nothing to lose are ticking time bombs as this series reveals, and their disturbing propensity for violence and harm is a never-ending cycle. We are delighted to have Channel 5 and FilmRise involved as co-production partners and look forward to presenting to our buyers next month.”

Woodcut International is handling international sales outside North America.