Amuz and Pixcom Partner on ‘Counter Offer’

Amuz Distribution has secured international distribution rights to four seasons of Pixcom-produced Counter Offer (Contre Offre). This is the first acquisition for the Amuz Distribution brand (formerly ComediHa! Distribution).

Three seasons of the 12 x 30’ comedy series are currently available, with a fourth in production. The distribution agreement — announced by Amuz Distribution’s Alex Avon, VP of Global Distribution, and Pixcom’s president Nicola Merola — is for all territories outside of Canada.

Counter Offer follows the small family-run Levesque agency, desperately trying to survive within the highly unpredictable and competitive real estate industry. The father and agency founder, Alain, is on the verge of burnout and his chaotic family and circle of friends make things even worse.

The series is originally produced for Bell Media and airs in Canada on Noovo and Crave.