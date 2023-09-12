Fremantle’s ‘The Farm’ Returns to Chilevision

Fremantle has licensed reality competition format The Farm (La Granja) to Chilevisión, after the show has been off air in Chile for almost two decades.

Originally broadcast in Chile from 2002-2005, The Farm will return to the free-to-air channel and will bring together a diverse hard-working group of novice farmers who are plunged into the realities of working on a farm with no personal luxuries, electricity, running water or access to technology.

One-by-one a farmer is eliminated following a duel that tests two farmers against each other with competitive strategy and harmonious living.

Sheila Aguirre, EVP of Co Production and Distribution, Latin America and Hispanic U.S. at Fremantle said: “We are proud to be working with Chilevisión to bring this wholesome format back to audiences in Chile. The simple concept of The Farm is what gives it such mass appeal and we can’t wait to see how the farmers get on when they go back to basics. I’m sure there will be lots of memorable moments to look forward to.”

The Farm is a Fremantle production.