ORF to Distribute ‘Kafka’

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Franz Kafka’s death in June 2024, Superfilm, in co-production with ORF and ARD, is producing the six-part mini-series Kafka.

The series is based on the three-volume Kafka biography by Reiner Stach, who is also acting as an expert consultant on this project. The screenplay was written by Daniel Kehlmann in collaboration with director David Schalko.

The series follows Kafka’s difficult relationship with his father and his love affairs with Felice Bauer, Milena Jesenská and Dora Diamant, but also his close friendship with Max Brod.

Filming has already wrapped up in spring 2023, with a broadcast date on ORF and ARD set in spring 2024. Kafka is a co-production by Superfilm, ARD and ORF and is distributed worldwide by ORF-Enterprise.