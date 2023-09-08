How To Watch ABC-TV Gone Dark

In order for Spectrum cable subscribers to still be able to watch Disney’s ABC-TV, which was blacked out on Spectrum due to cable fee disputes, the aerial digital antenna is the logical and easy solution.

The cost ranges from $20 to $50 and the antenna can be positioned indoor by a window (see photo). The signal received is transmitted to the TV via a coaxial cable, which provides minimal distortion.

In addition to the main mux (7.1), the antenna will allow three more channels, including ThisTV (7.3), which are usually available on cable at extra cost.

The downside of this device is that the TV signal of some channels can be spotty due to faraway broadcast towers or obstructions which break up the signal.