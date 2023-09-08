Car Designer Chris Bangle Launches Prodco Inanimatti

The imaginary world of the ‘Inanimatti’ is set to come alive with the debut of new animated property Arky Arch Adventures. The property is in development at Inanimatti Inc., a new production company co-founded by car designer Chris Bangle.

Leading the project will be industry veteran producer Eric S. Rollman, who served as president of Marvel Animation, Saban Entertainment, and Fox Family Productions, prior to launching Rollman Entertainment in 2010.

Inaugural project Arky Arch Adventures is a 13 x 20’ animated series for kids ages 6 to 12 where everyday objects come alive. The comedy-adventure series follows Arky, a hopeful, young Roman Arch who embarks on a high-stakes journey across the planet Tredi to uncover his true purpose and save the world from devastation. The story takes place in the time of the Gothic Wars where “things” are alive, and adventures ensue.

Inanimatti Inc. is the home of an extensive narrative world created by Bangle and his partners, who include linguist Fiorella Marengo.