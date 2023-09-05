Beyond’s Michael Murphy Launches Rockabill Media

Michael Murphy is leaving Beyond International after 19 years and launching Rockabill Media, a new business revitalizing a previously used company name.

Under the new-look Rockabill banner, Murphy will work on international film and TV projects and provide consultancy in a range of areas, including content strategy, distribution, executive production and financing.

Rockabill Media is currently executive producing the feature film Ismael, working with Norwegian producer Tomas Backström (Insomnia). Based on the novel by Roy Jacobson, Ismael tells the story of a former MI5 operative who must activate old skills to protect his family.

The company is also executive producing Wir Sind Maschinen, a three-part Spring Films (Into the Inferno, The Act of Killing) music documentary exploring how German electronic music changed the world. Murphy previously led this project at BeyondTNC.

In addition, Rockabill is consulting on raising funds for a yet to be announced, new genre production company focused on adapting existing female-led IP.

Prior to his roles at Beyond — where he was most recently executive director of BeyondTNC — Murphy has held several senior posts across the film and TV sectors. These include pioneering on-demand services at Yes Television; director of programs at TV3 Television in Ireland; director of digital television at eircon; founder of Ireland’s Channel 6, and CEO at Windmill Lane Entertainment.