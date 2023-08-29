FilmOne to Premiere ‘Adire’ at MIP Africa

Nigeria’s film distribution and production company FilmOne is set to premiere its first original feature Adire, with an exclusive screening at MIP Africa on September 3.

Adire is a community driven film that delves into the heart of Nigerian culture, weaving together a narrative that explores identity, tradition, and the enduring spirit of its people. Set against the backdrop of a small, conservative village in Oyo town, the film tells the story of Adire, a retired prostitute on the run, who moves to a small town and starts a lingerie-making business (made from a signature Nigerian material, adire). However, her paradise is cut short by ‘Captain’, her former pimp whose money she stole to start a new life.

The film is directed by Adeoluwa ‘Captain Degzy’ Owu, with Emmanuel ‘Cinemmaofficial’ Igbekele Odihiri as director of Photography, written and created by Jack’enneth Opukeme, Produced by Mimi Bartels, Barbara Babarinsa, Adire stars Kehinde Bankole in the lead role.