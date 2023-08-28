Generation Iron and Vladar Acquire Tony Pearson Doc

New York City-based digital media company Generation Iron and its distribution/production partner The Vladar Company have acquired worldwide distribution rights for the feature documentary Driven: The Tony Pearson Story.

The doc details the life and career of legendary bodybuilder Tony Pearson, documenting the abuse he suffered as a child and overcame, his eventual journey to Los Angeles, and his career in bodybuilding. The film follows Tony as returns to the stage in Las Vegas, at 63 years old, for one last competition.

The film also features commentary by Fabio, with whom Tony trained and competed early on, American actor James Maslow (Big Time Rush), the late Eric P. Fleishman (a.k.a. Eric the Trainer), a top Hollywood fitness expert and ambassador for Celebrity Sweat and Gold’s Gym, and celebrity chef and military veteran Andre Rush, among others.