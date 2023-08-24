Our Favorite Whine Is “I Wanna Go to Miami,” but …

Today is August 24, which means it’s time to talk about Miami 2024. Yes, the Florida–based TV market is five months away — 145 days if we’re talking about NATPE Global (January 16-18, 2024), and 152 days if we’re talking about Content Americas (January 23-25, 2024).

The former is organized by Canada’s Brunico, the latter is courtesy of the U.K.’s C21. Brunico is basking in the recent success of NATPE Budapest, while Content is still receiving goodwill dividends from its January market in Miami.

Now, Miami-based companies will have an easy time giving each of these competing markets a chance by exhibiting and/or participating at each event — one held at the Miami Intercontinental (NATPE), the other returning to the Hilton Downtown. Issues, however, arise with out-of-state attendees, each of whom will be faced with shelling out extra money to stay on during the five-day gap between markets (if traveling back and forth isn’t a better option), in addition to the expense for food and lodgings to participate at an extra market. This is on top of costs for exhibition space at both events.

Many out-of-town TV executives will be forced to choose one or the other, which is exactly what happened in Budapest. There, the clear winner was NATPE. Content will be moving to Warsaw next year.

But Miami could be tricky since Content is betting on the success of its past event, and NATPE is relying on the power of its brand. After all, before declaring bankruptcy and selling out to Brunico, NATPE had staged its markets for 60 years.

At the moment, both organizations are sending a barrage of press releases that effectively declare why one event is better than the other market’s.

Plus, both organizations are displaying their fire power. Content has hired Isabella Marquez (the organizer of the L.A. Screenings’ indies) from Miami as a consultant, and former LATAM journalist Fabricio Ferrara from Argentina as a point person.

Similarly, NATPE has tapped veteran Miami-based distributor Cesar Diaz as a consultant, and Jose Sanchez, a former MIPTV and MIPCOM executive, as its point person.

It is now hoped that some defining pattern will emerge at MIP Cancun, to be held November 14-17, 2023. LatAm TV/film executives will convene there before heading to Miami some 60 days later.