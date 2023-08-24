The Africa Channel Supports Key MIP Africa Events

The Africa Channel, in its role as the largest licensor of African content in North America, will be exhibiting its support for the African content creator’s community via its association with two high-profile industry events being held in Cape Town next month.

TAC will be an official supporting partner for the inaugural FAME Film Shorts Festival, a new addition this year to MIP Africa’s FAME Week Africa. The event is being held September 3-9 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The festival showcases films that demonstrate innovation, creativity, and quality across six categories. The new event is also offering content sessions, workshops and masterclasses presented by industry executives with the purpose of educating and inspiring professionals within the film and television industry.

TAC chief operating officer Narendra Reddy will be moderating the panel Exporting African Content and Evolving African Talent for the Global Media Industry at MIP Africa on September 5 with veteran industry executives on the panel including Reena Singh (Disney, NBC Universal), Ava L. Hall (The Africa Channel, BET), Nikita Adams (Folding Chairs Prodns/Warner Bros, Paradigm) and Ayanna Lonian (Amazon Prime). The session will provide insights from industry experts regarding strategies focused on nurturing and promoting African talent and content on the international stage.

In addition, TAC will be hosting a semi-final judging event on September 7 in Cape Town for the 2023 International Emmy Awards, in conjunction with the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The actual awards will be presented at the 51st Annual International Emmy Award Gala in New York City on November 20.