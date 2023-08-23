NBCUni Launches USA Network in LatAm

NBCUniversal International Networks & DTC Latin America have announced the launch of USA Network in Latin America during the fourth quarter of 2023.

USA Network’s distribution in Latin America will be handled by Ole Distribution, ensuring wide accessibility and availability of the channel to viewers throughout the region.

“Usa Network has been among the top 5 pay-TV channels in the United States for more than 25 years, thanks to its programming that features proven hits that audiences want to watch again. With the arrival of USA Network in Latin America, NBCUniversal’s portfolio of channels is further strengthened, creating a space for timeless productions that will always resonate with audiences,” said Gus O’Brien, managing director of NBCUniversal International Networks and DTC Latin America.

Among the original series featured on USA is Briarpatch, starring Rosario Dawson as a political investigator who returns to her hometown on the Texas border to investigate the mysterious death of her sister. Also on the Network’s slate is Dr. Death, starring actors Alec Baldwin, Joshua Jackson and Christian Slater, about the infamous Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Jackson), a young Texas neurosurgeon whose routine surgeries result in disabled or deceased patients.