SMPTE Announces Honorees

SMPTE has announced the honorees of its annual Awards Gala, to be held on October 19, at the conclusion of the 2023 SMPTE Media Technology Summit. The Gala, sponsored by Warner Bros. Discovery, will take place in the Ray Dolby Ballroom within the Ovation Hollywood.

SMPTE executive director David Grindle stated, “One of the great joys of SMPTE is to honor the work of those who often go unseen by the public. Without whose contributions to media production and distribution, that same public would not enjoy the media they do.”

This year, 17 honors will be bestowed upon 35 individuals and organizations. Top honor Honorary Membership will be conferred on Philipp Lawo, in recognition of his pioneering of audio and media networking technology, which has significantly advanced broadcast facilities and live production including the world’s largest live sporting events.

The Progress Medal, established in 1935, will recognize John Christopher Gaeta for his contributions to Virtual Cinema, Volumetric Capture, and “Bullet Time” in the original Matrix film trilogy.

Other honors include The Natalie M. and Herbert T. Kalmus Medal to Douglas Walker; The Samuel L. Warner Memorial Medal to Rolv Gjestland; the David Sarnoff Medal to Michael A. Dolan; and the Excellence in Education Medal to Dr. Wolfgang Ruppel, for his contributions to media technology education in Germany.

Fourteen new SMPTE Fellows will be recognized at this year’s Gala for attaining an outstanding rank among engineers or executives in media and entertainment through their proficiency and contributions to the motion-picture, television, or related industries. These individuals are Mark Aitken, John Ellerton, Martin P. Feldman, Cristina Gomila, Frank Governale, James L. Helman, Polly Hickling, Ievgen Kostiukevych, Madeleine Noland, Peter H. Putman, Charles Q. Robinson, Chris Arley Seeger, Simon Thompson, and Kelly T. Williams.