GMA’s ‘The Voice Generations’ to Premiere on August 27

Singing competition The Voice Generations is making its way to GMA Network this August 27. Hosting the show is Filipino star presenter Dingdong Dantes.

The show kicks off the season with blind auditions, where some of the country’s best singing duos and groups — with members from different generations — try their best to be chosen among thousands of aspiring singers.

Coaches who will hone the skills of the talents are award-winning international singer, dancer, and host Billy Crawford; multi-awarded and best-selling recording artist Julie Anne San Jose; lead singer and choreographer of the P-pop boy group SB19’s Stell; and Filipino rockstar and lead singer of Parokya Ni Edgar Chito Miranda.

Once their teams are complete, each group will go through knock-outs and sing-offs as they battle it out to become the first The Voice Generations champion in Asia.