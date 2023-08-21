Michael Parkinson: 1935-2023

In Britain, he was considered the “greatest broadcast interviewer of our age,” compared to David Frost (with whom he started short-lived TV-AM), and to Johnny Carson in the U.S. Michael Parkinson, who started out in newspapers, died August 16 in England at age 88.

Parkinson left school at 16 and became a reporter for The South Yorkshire Times. Subsequently, he wrote for The Manchester Guardian, and The Daily Express in London.

He moved into television first with Manchester-based Granada Television, then in 1971 he started his own show Parkinson on the BBC. The program lasted until 2004 (with a 16-year hiatus from 1982-98). After that Parkinson moved to ITV until 2007, year of his retirement. In the same year he appeared in the Seven Network Australia’s soap Neighbors as himself.

Parkinson was knighted in 2008.