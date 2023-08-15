Atv’s ‘For My Family’ Heads to the U.S.

Atv Distribution has sold Turkish drama For My Family to TelevisaUnivision for U.S. Hispanic audiences to enjoy on Univision and ViX.

Atv’s head of Sales, Americas and MENA, Emre Gorentas, commented, “We are thrilled to carry on our collaboration with TelevisaUnivision and bring this popular Turkish drama For My Family to Spanish-speaking audiences in USA. We believe that the strong and engaging story will appeal to viewers and that it will be a huge hit, just like all the Latin American televisions that have already broadcast.”

Jorge Balleste, VP of Content Partnerships and Acquisitions for TelevisaUnivision, added, “We are proud to exclusively acquire the hit Turkish series For My Family for Univision and ViX, expanding our premium content portfolio across our linear and streaming audiences. This agreement reinforces our multi-platform strategy by providing our viewers with exclusive, quality entertainment wherever they want to consume it.”

For My Family revolves around four newly orphaned siblings in a dog-eat-dog world. Despite no one to care for them, they manage to stay strong and together.

The drama series is already on air on Argentina’s Telefe, TVN Chile, Peru’s Latina and TVN Panama. The fourth season of the series will be released in Turkey next month.