RTL Launches Streaming Bundle

RTL Germany has launched RTL+ streaming service, bundling all media types in one subscription and in one app. The first German all-inclusive entertainment package will be gradually rolled out on all relevant end devices and smart TVs in the coming weeks.

All subscribers to the “RTL+ Max” package will soon be able to use the mobile app and the web for EUR 12.99 per month (the same price as Netflix Germany). The package includes over 55,000 hours of video and TV entertainment, over 120 million music titles, more than 100,000 audio books and radio plays as well as several thousand podcast formats, including around 200 in-house productions by RTL+.

Thomas Rabe, CEO of RTL Deutschland, said: “We have reached a milestone with the launch of our all-inclusive entertainment offering. We know from current studies that when selecting streaming services, users pay close attention to where they can get the greatest variety of content at the most attractive price. That’s why our multimedia app, which offers all media types in one app and at a price of 12.99 euros, comes at exactly the right time.”