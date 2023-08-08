Studio 100’s ‘Friendzspace’ Jets to the U.S. and U.K.

Studio 100 Media has struck deals with streaming platforms Peacock and Kabillion in the U.S., and ITVX in the U.K. for the CGI series FriendZSpace.

Targeted at 5- to 9-year-olds, FriendZSpace — co-produced by Flying Bark Productions and T&B Media Global — is set to launch in August 2023 on ITVX and on Peacock and Kabillion later this year.

The animated comedy series (52 x 11’) centers around best friends Alice, Leo, and Kim, who may seem like regular human kids, but behind their normal facade they are risk-taking deep space friend makers. Each episode follows the three as they jet into space in their star cruiser “The Dart”. Accompanied by BotDog (half puppy and half high-tech Swiss army knife), their mission is to locate planets, find alien kids, introduce themselves, and make friends. But befriending alien kids is never easy. Different customs, funny alien biological quirks, and pressing narrative events create comic complications.