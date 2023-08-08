Producers Attard and Abbott Launch Showdog Studio

Veteran producers John Attard and David “Doc” Abbott have formed multiplatform content company Showdog Studio, headquartered in historic Franklin, Tennessee. The pair have also brought TV and film studio executive Robert Harris into the fold as executive producer.

Prior to forming Showdog, Attard was a principal figure in the visual effects community while also serving as a developer, supervisor and producer.

Abbott has served in the role of director, producer, DP and writer. This has spanned over 100 major music videos for labels such as DreamWorks, Sony Entertainment, Capitol, Warner Bros and Curb.

For more than four decades Harris has been an accomplished producer, studio executive and media consultant for companies including Universal Television, MCA, and America On Line. Additionally, he was president and director of Imagine Films Entertainment.

Showdog Studio has begun pre-production on its initial six properties — in partnership with producer Tom Evans — under the working anthology title of REVIVE: Portraits of Redemption. Each chapter in the anthology series will address a stage in life.

Noted Evans, “Our lead characters in REVIVE: Portraits of Redemption will all be change agents. Facing and overcoming adversity, each of these characters is to have impact on the people and community around them as well as their collective futures. Redemption stories are geared to providing hope in even the most challenging of circumstances.” Evans will serve in an executive producer capacity for the series.