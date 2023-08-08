Amuz Secures Rights to Céline Dion’s Music Event

Amuz Distribution has secured the international distribution rights to Pour toi Céline – Tribute to the album D’Eux, a celebration of the highest selling French-language album in music history, featuring Céline Dion and created by Jean-Jacques Goldman.

Produced by SISMYK as part of the Super Franco Fête, the music event will be recorded on the Agora stage in the Port of Quebec on September 3 and will air on M6 in France in September 2023, and on TVA in Quebec at a later date.

The evening is a tribute in songs, images and testimonies to this opus created by Jean-Jacques Goldman for Celine Dion. The event will feature more than fifteen Francophone performers and international artists including Camille Lellouche, Amir, Christophe Willem, Élodie Frégé, Anggun, Chimène Badi, and Vincent Niclo. Artists will be accompanied on stage by some of Céline’s closest collaborators, including Scott Price, Céline’s musical director since 2015.