Hasbro to Sell eOne to Lionsgate for $500M

Toy and game company Hasbro has confirmed that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its eOne film and TV business to Lionsgate for approximately $500 million. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023.

The sale will include a team of employees, a content library of nearly 6,500 titles, active productions for non-Hasbro owned IP like The Rookie (pictured), Yellowjackets and Naked and Afraid franchises, and the eOne unscripted business, which will include rights for certain Hasbro-based shows like Play-Doh Squished. The eOne film and TV business being sold also includes Hasbro’s interest in the Canadian film & TV operations of Entertainment One Canada Limited.

Hasbro is retaining the Family Brands division, including popular franchises such as Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.

The news came in just before Hasbro’s second quarter earnings call.