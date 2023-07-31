BFI Unveils Global Screen Data Hub

The British Film Institute’s UK Global Screen Fund has unveiled a brand-new resource providing the independent screen sector with international VoD data and insights on global demand for and value of U.K. content.

The Data Hub has been created to provide international audience data, including VoD consumption patterns, with the aim of assisting U.K. content creators, distributors, sales agents and financiers to make better-informed decisions, devise data-driven strategies and enhance the global opportunities for U.K. content.

The online platform will provide monthly reports relating to international demand, powered by Parrot Analytics and presenting the global top 20 in-demand film, series and talent for the U.S., U.K., France, Italy, Germany and Spain. It will also provide monthly reports relating to international viewership, powered by Digital-i and presenting the top 20 most viewed films and series by service (Netflix and Amazon Prime Video), for the U.K., France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

“The launch of the new UK Global Screen Fund Data Hub allows U.K. screen businesses access to VoD consumption data for a number of key international markets, identified by our sector stakeholders as a key unmet industry need,” says Denitsa Yordanova, BFI head of the U.K. Global Screen Fund.