Mediawan Rights, Distributor of “Dario Argento Panico,” Selected for Venice Classics

Mediawan Rights is strengthening its cinema line-up with the feature documentary Dario Argento Panico, selected as part of the Venice Classics. The documentary, which takes viewers on an immersive journey through the life and legacy of the legendary Italian filmmaker, will have its worldwide premiere during the Venice Film Festival.

The doc has already been sold to the horror platform Shudder (U.S., Canada, Latin America, U.K., Spain, Portugal, and Australia) and to the distributor Non-Stop for Scandinavia. It is distributed in Italy by Plaion.