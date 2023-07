Emmy Awards 2023 Postponed Due to Actors and Writers Strikes

The 2023 Emmy Awards won’t be held on Monday, September 18, after all. The September date no longer works as both the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild are currently on strike. This essentially means at anyone in either/both of those unions can’t work or do publicity, so they won’t be able to appear at awards shows. A new date has yet to be announced.