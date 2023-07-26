‘Of Money and Blood’ Selected at Venice Film Fest

Canal+ and Studiocanal have announced the official selection of Of Money and Blood (12 x 52’) at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. A Canal+ Creation Originale, based on Fabrice Arfi’s book of the same name, the series will be broadcast exclusively on Canal+ in France this autumn.

Xavier Giannoli’s first series is inspired by the story of the carbon tax scam. Customs inspector Simon Weynachter (Vincent Lindon) sets out to track down Jérôme Attias (Niels Schneider) and Alain Fitoussi (Ramzy Bedia), who are at the head of one of the biggest financial swindles of all time.

Of Money and Blood is adapted and written by Xavier Giannoli, who also directed the series alongside Frédéric Planchon, and is produced by Olivier Delbosc for Curiosa Films. Screenplay by Xavier Giannoli and Jean Baptiste Delafon.

The series is distributed internationally by Studiocanal.