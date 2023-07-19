Globo Signs Deal with Ampersand

Globo has inked an agreement with Poland’s Ampersand Fiction for telenovela Pantanal. The new version of the series, adapted by Bruno Luperi, is expected to be released in December on Novelas+ and its streaming platform.

Pantanal is based on the original story written 32 years ago by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, set on the Pantanal region in Mato Grasso, Brazil. The popular series has already aired on channels such as Chilevisión in Chile, Telefe in Argentina, and Telefuturo in Paraguay, in addition to SIC in Portugal and HRT in Croatia. The production is also available in Latin America (except Brazil) on the Paramount+ platform.

The deal with Ampersand Fiction includes the licensing of two additional telenovelas Empire and Precious Pearl.

“We are very happy to bring these Globo successes to Eastern Europe and continue to engage the region’s audience. We want our content to reach an ever-increasing audience and thus get to know our Brazilianness, which together with our quality are our differentials. Last year, also in partnership with Ampersand Fiction, we took Brazil Avenue and Sweet Diva to the territory and I am sure that new opportunities will arise from this agreement”, commented Guilherme Jordão, Globo’s Content Distribution & Partnerships.