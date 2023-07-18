Global Agency Sells ‘Bitter Sweet’ to 70 Countries

Global Agency’s rom-com Bitter Sweet is building on its international success, having been sold to 70 countries. Produced by No 9 Productions, the series offers 81 commercial hours, after being aired successfully on Star TV with strong ratings. Ozge Gurel from Cherry Season and Can Yaman from Daydreamer are the drama’s leading cast members.

The romcom follows Nazlı as she embarks on a journey to make her dreams come true. She finds a job as a cook for mysterious businessman Ferit. After they finally meet, they battle through personality clashes and romantic tensions, until they manage to overcome all challenges and reach a happy ending.

Izzet Pinto, founder & CEO of Global Agency, said: “We’re so pleased to announce that the deals for Bitter Sweet have reached 70 countries. It is a big success. It has also achieved massive ratings in all the territories where it has aired.”