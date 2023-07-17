Quintus to Rep Format ‘7 vs. Wild’ Globally

Quintus Studios has acquired the international format distribution rights to 7 vs. Wild, a popular reality format and YouTube phenomenon developed by German YouTube producers Fritz Meinecke, Johannes Hovekamp and Max Kovacs.

The show sends seven fellow content creators and influencers into the wilderness with just seven basic survival items — such as a machete, sleeping bag or fire steel. Anything to help them survive seven days in the wilderness as they pit themselves against the elements and challenge themselves to survive through techniques including shelter building. The contestants who survive the wilderness win a donation to the charity of their choice.

The first two 16-episode seasons were filmed in Sweden and Panama and streamed on YouTube in November 2021 and 2022 and achieved a total of over 200 million views on YouTube. The third season is expanded to feature seven teams of two who spend fourteen days in the wild. It is set to shoot in Canada this summer and will be co-produced by Germany production company CaliVision Network.

Free streaming service Amazon Freevee has commissioned season three in Germany and will release two episodes per week. Each episode has a seven-day exclusive window on Freevee before it will be released on YouTube. The first two seasons of 7 vs. Wild will also be available on Amazon Freevee alongside YouTube ahead of the season 3 launch.

Quintus Studios will distribute the format in the world outside Germany.