NBC Universal Formats Announces First Int’l Adaptation of “Celebrity Karaoke Club”

NBC Universal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, has announced the first international adaptation of the entertainment format Celebrity Karaoke Club for Italian audiences. The series, titled Karaoke Night-Talenti Senza Vergogna (Karaoke Night-Shameless Celebrities) will be produced by Stand By Me and will launch exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video in Italy in fall 2023.

Hosted by rapper and singer/songwriter Dargen D’Amico (The X Factor Italia judge), the four-part series will feature a group of six contestants with a secret passion for karaoke. They will challenge each other by singing a mixture of Italian and international classics. The contestants, none of whom are professional singers, will take turns performing on stage in a series of karaoke rounds. The contestants will then vote on the best and worst performances in order to crown a winner.

The original series, Celebrity Karaoke Club, produced by Monkey, made its debut on ITV2 in September 2020 and has since returned for two additional seasons along with a spin-off season titled Celebrity Karaoke Club: Drag Edition.

Celebrity Karaoke Club is licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.