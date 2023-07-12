Dandelooo Inks Package Deal with China’s Youku

Emmy Award-winning French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo has signed a deal for several of its animated series. The package deal, finalized by Dandelooo’s International Sales & Acquisitions manager Melissa Vega, sees Youku, an online video and streaming platform in China, acquire over 420 episodes for its kid’s channel Youku Kids. Programs in the deal include preschool series Hungry Bear Tales, Our Piggy, Kiwi, Kosmix, Cubs and Pompon Little Bear (pictured).