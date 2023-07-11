Record Audience for Martin Fierro Awards

The 51st edition of the Martín Fierro Awards were held by APTRA, the Argentine Association of Radio and Television Journalists, on Sunday, July 9.

The broadcast of the annual ceremony on Telefe had an average share of 83.60 percent, making it the most watched program of 2023 (without taking into account sports programs) and reached 10.4 million people nationwide at its peak.

Hosted by Santiago del Moro, the celebration gathered more than 650 guests at the Hilton Buenos Aires. The big winner of the night was Telefe’s Gran Hermano (Big Brother), which won the Gold statuette. Mirtha Legrand presented Susana Gimenez with the Martin Fierro Lifetime Achievement Award, while the Martin Fierro Tribute Award went to actor Antonio Gasalla. Telefe was crowned with 17 Martin Fierro awards in different categories.

The ceremony could also be followed through MiTelefe and Telefe’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.