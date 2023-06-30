MIPCOM Diversify TV Awards’ Call for Entries Now Open

MIPCOM CANNES (running October 16-19, 2023) has announced that the global call for entries has opened for the seventh edition of its Diversify TV Awards. Closing date for submissions is July 21 for consideration across nine awards. Winners will be announced live on stage on October 17 during an industry ceremony on the second day of the market.

The Diversify TV Awards attracted 191 submissions from 27 countries in 2022. The awards are organized in collaboration with founding partner Diversify TV, and in association with Founding Presenting Partner A+E Networks. Awards Partners also include All3Media International, Telefilm Canada / Canada Media Fund and first-time partner OUTtv among other supporting partner companies and organizations.

Finalists will be short-listed by the MIP Markets Diversity Advisory Board and Short List Jury, composed of a peer group of international industry professionals, with winners chosen by a Final Round Jury of leading advocacy organizations and specialized publications within Diversity and Inclusion which last year included GADIM, GLAAD, SCOPE and the Minority Rights Group.

“These awards are about impact not platitudes.” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM CANNES and MIPJUNIOR. “We elevate each year in Cannes the amazing breadth of talent and content makers from across the globe who bring to the screen powerful and authentic representation in scripted and unscripted. For those nominated it is a unique accolade, for those attending, a road map to what’s possible.”