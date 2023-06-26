Amuz Signs First Deal for ‘Writer’s Block’ Format

Quebec City-based Amuz Distribution has signed its first deal since the recent rebrand from ComediHa! Distribution. This development involves a format license agreement for scripted comedy series Writer’s Block. Gaumont U.S. has secured the rights to produce a Spanish version of this comedy series, making it the first sale of the intellectual property in over a decade. The project will be overseen by their Latin American team, based in Los Angeles.

Writer’s Block, recipient of 11 Gémeaux Awards, tells the story of two TV showrunners who find themselves at the end of their creative ropes. Following the failure of their far-fetched crime drama series, they are compelled by their producers to produce another season. Determined to regain their reputation, they embark on a quest to acquire genuine criminal experiences that will infuse authenticity into their show. As fiction collides head-on with reality, a twisted sense of humor ensues.