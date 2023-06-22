‘El Gerente’ Wins Gold at Cannes Lions Festival

El Gerente, the film directed by Ariel Winograd, received the Gold Award in the “Entertainment” category at the Cannes Lions 2023 Festival.

“It is extremely encouraging and inspiring to receive such an important recognition as the Golden Lion at the Cannes Lions,” said Dario Turovelzky, Paramount’s senior vice president of Broadcast and Studios, for Original Content in Spanish and Portuguese. “Without a doubt, this is the crowning achievement of great teamwork, which drives our Paramount Television International Studios to continue creating and producing quality content and great stories that can impact global audiences,” he concluded.

El Gerente, which premiered last October on Paramount+ , is the first Paramount+ original movie produced in Argentina. It stars Leonardo Sbaraglia and Carla Peterson alongside Luis Luque, Cecilia Dopazo, Valentín Wein, Marina Bellati, Mónica Raiola, Agus “Papryka” Suásquita, Ignacio Saralegui, among others.

Written by Patricio Vega and produced by Paramount’s studio in association with Tresplanos and Infinity Hill, the film is inspired by the book El Gerente de Noblex, whose exclusive worldwide rights were acquired by Paramount.

The feature tells the story of Alvaro, a marketing manager who has long since fallen from grace. Asked to innovate his mediocre sales campaigns, Alvaro ends up on a tightrope: from there he will have to decide what are the important things in life.