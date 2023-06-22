DaVinci Fest Unveils Junior Leo Program

The sixth edition of the DaVinci International Film Festival, scheduled from October 20-22, 2023 at AMC Theaters at The Grove in Los Angeles, has announced the addition of the new Junior Leo Program, designed to celebrate the creative works of student filmmakers.

The Junior Leo Program is a free to enter competition. Official selections will be featured in a special two-hour showcase and filmmakers’ Q&A during the festival. Student filmmaker nominees will be invited to screen their works and compete for the festival’s inaugural Junior Leo Award and a monetary scholarship, have unprecedented access to distribution partnership opportunities, and be eligible for special sponsorship prizes.

The regular and extended deadlines for all categories of the 2023 festival are July 5 and October 1, 2023 respectively.

The festival will showcase more than 100 creative projects, including 24 in-competition feature and short narrative, documentary and animation films, screenwriting finalists, and up to 80 ultra-shorts, which will compete for the festival’s Audience Award. DIFF will feature an opening night VIP reception, live and in-person screenings, a closing night Leo Award celebration, panel programs, and exclusive festival events, such as DaVinci Labs exhibition, honoring multidisciplinary creatives in architecture, sculpture, music, and invention.