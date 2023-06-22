All3Media’s ‘Informer’ Gets German Adaptation

Filming has commenced in Hamburg on Informant, an adaptation of All3Media International’s scripted format Informer, the original drama from Neal Street Productions for BBC One. The six-part thriller is being produced by filmpool fiction – part of All3Media Deutschland – for NDR, ARD Degeto, ARTE and NRK (Norway), and it is expected to debut on-screen in Autumn 2024.

Starring Jürgen Vogel (Trust Me), Elisa Schlott (Das Boot) and Ivar Wafaei (Rheingold), Informant tells the story of how the ‘war on terror’ and indications of an attack on the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg plunges people into a maelstrom of fear, prejudice and hysteria. In a self-fulfilling prophecy, a chain of events is triggered and the attack is made possible.

The original drama, exec produced by Sam Mendes, alongside Nicolas Brown, Elizabeth Kilgarriff and Julie Pastor, was produced for BBC One and starred Paddy Considine, Bel Powley and Nabhaan Rizwan.

All3Media International handles scripted format rights as well as rights to the original series.