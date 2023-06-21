‘Fantastic Friends’ to Premiere on The CW

Off The Fence’s Fantastic Friends will see its first season launch and U.S. premiere on July 18 on The CW Network. The CW has also committed to the second season of the travel series, again hosted by James and Oliver Phelps (a.k.a. the Weasley twins in Harry Potter).

Each episode of the series sees the Phelps twins travel to a destination to meet up with one of their famous friends, who then take on the role of tour guide. The action of season one moved from Iceland to Ireland, from St. Lucia to Dubai, as the twins expanded their horizons and explored new worlds, while engaging in a series of magic-themed challenges and competitions.

The second season of Fantastic Friends, which has been extended from six to eight episodes, has also been acquired by HBO Max EMEA and Crave in Canada. The series will see more famous faces from the Harry Potter franchise join James and Oliver on their travels, including Mark Williams, Matt Lewis, Alfie Enoch, Nat Tena and Stanislav Yanevski.

The show is produced by Dash Pictures’ Daniel Sharp and Agata Pieczynska and executive produced by James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Martin Blencowe and Daniel Sharp.