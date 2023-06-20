MultiChoice is Super Sponsor of MIP Africa and FAME Week

MultiChoice has announced its support for FAME Week Africa (Cape Town, September 3-10) and MIP Africa (Cape Town, September 4-6). The company has been named the super sponsor of the events.

MultiChoice’s involvement includes hosting various events and activities throughout week, as well as providing access to expertise to shape the content program.

“We are excited to welcome MultiChoice as our super sponsor for FAME Week Africa,” said Martin Hiller, Portfolio director of FAME Week Africa. “MultiChoice has been a key player in the African entertainment industry, and their support will help us showcase the best of African talent to the world. This partnership is a significant milestone for FAME Week Africa and underscores the importance of the event in promoting African talent and creativity. It is also a testament to MultiChoice’s commitment to nurturing the African entertainment industry and promoting African content globally”.

“The MultiChoice Group has long demonstrated a deep-rooted dedication to fostering the growth and development of the African entertainment industry and creatives,” said Nomsa Philiso, CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice Group. “Our partnership with FAME Week Africa and MIP Africa highlights this commitment, as we work together to showcase the finest African talent to the world.”