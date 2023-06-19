‘Marie Antoinette’ Travels to Germany

Banijay Rights has sold historical drama Marie Antoinette to Disney+ in Germany. Produced by Banijay Studios France, CAPA Drama and Les Gens, the eight-part series will launch on Disney+ in Germany on June 21.

The first season of Marie Antoinette has been sold to over 70 territories, including the U.S. (PBS Distribution) and the U.K. (BBC Two and iPlayer). Earlier this year a second season has been ordered by CANAL+, with filming expected to begin this autumn.

Marie Antoinette tells the story of the French queen — played by Emilia Schüle, with Louis Cunningham as Louis XVI — who left Austria as a young teenager to marry the Dauphin of France, growing from a stubborn young princess navigating the rules of the French court to a true fashion icon.

Filming took place in several historical places including the Châteaux of Versailles, Vaux-le-Vicomte, Lésigny, Champs, Voisins, and in the studios of Bry-sur-Marne.