GoQuest to Rep Lithuanian Series ‘Troll Farm’

GoQuest Media has struck a deal with Lithuanian production company Dansu Films for the worldwide distribution rights (excluding Lithuania and Estonia) of drama series Troll Farm.

Troll Farm, a dramedy about a high-flying executive out for revenge, is directed by Ernestas Jankauskas and stars Gabija Siurbyte, also the co-creator and producer of the series.

The series (5 x 50’) made its debut earlier this year on LRT, Lithuania’s national broadcaster, and on local streaming platform Telia Play.

The series revolves around corporate diva Ava, who, after being wrongly fired from Melta Cosmetics, is determined to clear her name and prove that she is a scapegoat. Armed with ‘Agriculture for Dummies’ and an extensive corporate career, Ana ends up running two farms as a cover, while her passion lies with her underground business, designed to destroy shady corporations.