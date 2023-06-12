Rob Rinder and Rylan’s Italian Adventure

The BBC has commissioned new three-part series Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour (w/t) for BBC2 and BBC iPlayer.

In the 3 x 60’ factual series TV personalities Rob Rinder and Rylan Clarke follow in the footsteps of poet Lord Byron and other Grand Tourists, immersing themselves in the art, culture, bad behavior and life-changing exploits of historic Brits abroad.

Marking the 200th anniversary of Byron’s death, Rob and Rylan will draw from the poet’s poems and letters to guide them, alongside the diaries of others who made the trip. Beginning their journey in Venice, they will explore the artistic masterpieces of the city, from Tintoretto to Canaletto – as well as discovering how gay men in the eighteenth century found freedom at the city’s famous Carnival. Their last stop is Rome, where they will explore classical ruins, recreate dramatic Baroque masterpieces and channel their inner operatic divas at a rooftop performance.

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour is being made by Rex, Part of Zinc Media Group. Executive producers are Lana Salah and Dominque Walker; the BBC commissioning editor is Alistair Pegg.