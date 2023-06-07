All3Media to Rep ‘Blue Therapy’

All3Media International will partner with prodco Luti Media to take couples therapy series Blue Therapy (w/t) to the global market. All3Media International will also handle format rights.

Based on the Blue Therapy YouTube series which launched in 2021, Blue Therapy has been commissioned for a full series for the U.K.’s E4 and will explore the complex relationships of five young couples. Set in a luxurious country house, the couples meet with relationship coaches to face up to the conflicts in their partnerships surrounding topics including race and interracial relationships, class, children, careers and gender role expectations.

The series will premiere in the U.K. later this year and was commissioned as part of Channel 4 and Motion Content Group’s Diverse Indies Fund, to boost commissions from small and medium sized ethnically diverse-led production companies. Luti Media will produce the series with Trend Centrl and Motion Group.