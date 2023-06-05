Inspecting AFM’s New Venue

Those who complained about the logistical difficulties of former AFM venue the Loews Hotel had better arm themselves with lots of patience for the market’s move to Le Méridien Delfina, which is going to be ideal for those who don’t mind when things must wait until tomorrow to get done, but problematic for the need-it-yesterday types.

The 299-room hotel is located on Pico Blvd. between Lincoln Blvd. and Ocean Ave. in Santa Monica. There’s no parking nearby, and the hotel itself has limited space for cars. The drive-in area is small and can accommodate 20 idling cars at most at the same time, therefore long lines should be expected on both sides of Pico for drop-offs.

However, for the AFM, drivers will most likely not be allowed to make a left turn to enter the drive-in area. In that case, there will be no problem for those coming from the west. If not, drivers would have to turn on the next street (4th Street), make a U-turn, and then get back on Pico. To exit, the only way is to drive towards Lincoln.

Parking lots will be located by the beach, as usual, where shuttles will be available. A walk from the corner of Pico and Ocean Ave. to Le Méridien takes exactly 10 minutes. There are no restaurants or coffee shops along the walk (even continuing to Lincoln Blvd.). Under normal circumstances, the hotel’s small restaurant is set up in the lobby area, which itself is not big. There are only two elevators, but stairs will be accessible.

The AFM will take place on October 31-November 5, 2023.

Pictured above: Full view of the hotel; the drive-in zone; the restaurant area; the elevator bank space