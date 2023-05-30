Two TV Markets in Budapest: One VideoAge Issue

The Budapest TV market is scheduled to start in 19 days. The first one, that is. Yes, this year there are two Budapest markets, with the second one starting five days later. And it has nothing to do with Budapest actually consisting of two cities (Buda on one side of the Danube River, and Pest on the other). The reason for the two markets will be explained in the June 2023 Issue of VideoAge.

Firing the first salvo will be NATPE Budapest on June 19, with the barrage ending on June 22. The second round, Content Budapest, will fire on June 27 and will end on June 29. Both markets focus on the Central and Eastern European (CEE) TV region.

Now, the questions that the CEE industry are asking are: Which market will succeed, and will both events continue next year?

Good questions indeed, and the answers will also be found in the June Issue of VideoAge. No spoiler alert here! Content buyers and sellers alike have to wait until June 12 to get a peek at the digital version, and June 19 to actually see the printed version.

But Budapest is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg, because the June issue will feature a report with an inside view of the recent L.A. Screenings, a piece revealing secrets about the upcoming Conecta Fiction, and an opinion on the ups and downs of Vice Media.

For those who wondered about the large presence of Spanish pavilions at recent international TV events, the VideoAge June Issue will review the revival of Spanish TV productions — which are now in the hands of eight major media companies — and look at why the country has become a magnet attracted by no less than six annual international film-TV markets.