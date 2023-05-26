HBO Reaches its Max

First came HBO, then HBO Plus, recently it became HBO Max, and now just Max. HBO began its cable subscription service in 1972, and three years later added satellite to its transmissions. It became HBO Plus in 1998, and HBO Max in 2020. Starting on May 23, 2023 the service is called just Max.

HBO launched the first on-demand TV service in 2001, properly called HBO On Demand. Before reaching its “Max,” the company branded several streaming names: HBO Go, HBO Now, and HBO Max.

With Max, subscribers to the former HBO Max will now also get Discovery +. Discovery + is still available as standalone (at U.S.$4.99 per month or $6.99 ad free). Subscription monthly plans for Max range from $9.99 to $19.99 for the ad free option.