Genius Brands Closes Raft of Sales Deals

Genius Brands International has finalized international content sales for multiple series in Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The deals represent Genius Brands’ in-house produced shows, as well as programming produced and/or distributed on behalf of its subsidiary WOW! Unlimited Media’s Frederator Networks in Canada and its affiliate Your Family Entertainment in Germany.

Genius Brands has licensed Rainbow Rangers season two and Frederator Networks’ hit Bravest Warriors series to Netflix in Australia and New Zealand. Max has acquired Rainbow Rangers seasons one and two for Latin America and the Caribbean Basin. Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the star-studded feature movie, Stan Lee’s Mighty 7, have been licensed to Mexico’s TV Azteca. Chile’s Television Nacional de Chile has also picked up the rights to Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab.

Additionally, YFE has concluded a license deal for five seasons of Fairly OddParents with Super RTL’s Toggo platform in Germany, and TV3 Group has licensed the rights to titles, including Rainbow Rangers, to air across the Baltic countries. YFE has also concluded a 25-title content package deal, including Fix&Foxi, Gloria’s House, Da Boom Crew, and the Happy Never After animated movie, to the Cliq Digital platform in Germany; and a 14-title license deal with Mauritius Telecom for programming from the Genius Brands’ library, including Rainbow Rangers, and multiple catalog titles from YFE.