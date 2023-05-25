eOne Inks Deal with Canadaland

Entertainment One has entered into an exclusive multi-year first-look deal with podcast network Canadaland.

Under the terms of the agreement, eOne will adapt Canadaland’s original podcasts into scripted and non-scripted television, limited series and documentaries. All projects will be co-produced by eOne and Canadaland with eOne serving as the studio and international distributor.

“Partnering with a dynamic podcast network like Canadaland allows us access to an array of fascinating stories,” said Jocelyn Hamilton, president, Canada, eOne Television. “By leaning into the podcast to broadcast approach, we’re broadening our search in finding more incredible and thought-provoking content.”

“Working with Entertainment One on Thunder Bay has shown us that they are just as dedicated to telling incredible, true Canadian stories as we are,” added Jesse Brown, founder, Canadaland. “We’re thrilled to build on this partnership and take our past and future stories from sound to screen.”

With an eye towards expanding its podcast development slate and creating new opportunities for Canadian storytellers, Canadaland recently added Julie Shapiro (Peabody-nominated and Pulitzer-finalist Ear Hustle) to its team.