Kenn Viselman and Toonz Media Launch itsy bitsy Animation

Children’s and family entertainment veteran Kenn Viselman has teamed up with Toonz Media Group to launch itsy bitsy Animation, with plans to create both animated family feature films and TV series that inspire empathy, compassion and laughs. This newly created partnership will introduce one new project a year starting with Viselman’s Li’l Pet Hospital and will include a presence on itsybitsywow.com.

“It has been a dream of mine to have a home for my work and thanks to the inspiring and glorious team at Toonz that dream is now a reality” said Viselman. “Because of its origins, I am delighted Li’l Pet Hospital is the first project for this collaboration. Few people know that I was scheduled to be on one of the planes during 911 and was miraculously rescheduled on to another flight. For weeks after, I experienced a pendulum of emotions going from complete joy to total sadness and everything in between and channeled those deeply personal feelings into Li’l Pet Hospital. Over the years the LPH stories of empathy and compassion have sold hundreds of thousands of books and plush and I am now, with the help and strength of Toonz, finally ready to share these lovely, fun & funny, animated stories with the world.”

“We are convinced about the potential of Kenn Viselman’s content and delighted to see the birth of itsy bitsy Animation, which will mark the beginning of a new episode for Kenn and Toonz. We are excited to select Li’l Pet Hospital as our first project and we both align on a common objective, which is making kids and family happy,” said P Jayakumar, chief executive officer of Toonz Media Group.