Julia de Nunez to Receive Most Promising Talent Golden Nymph

The 62nd edition of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival (running on June 16-20, 2023) has selected this year’s recipient of The International Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent. The award, which recognizes the rising talent of an actor who has elevated the bar of excellence to international acclaim, will be presented to Julia de Nunez at the Opening Ceremony of the Festival on June 16.

French actor Julia de Nunez starred most recently as the iconic Brigitte Bardot in Bardot, a television series written and directed by Danièle and Christopher Thompson in 2023 and produced by Judith Rochelois and Pascal Breton.

The International Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent joins two other special distinction awards, the Crystal Nymph and the Honorary Golden Nymph, which recognize outstanding personalities in the international television and entertainment industry.