CAKE Signs Deal on ‘Lulu and The Help you Crew’

London-based CAKE has teamed up with Annie Mumolo and Ariane Price on Lulu and The Help You Crew, a 3D CG series originally developed with Reel FX Animation.

The 52 x 11’ episodic series, targeting 3-5 year-olds ,was created by Annie Mumolo, writer of feature film Bridesmaids and writer and star of Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar, and Ariane Price, senior member of the Groundlings sketch and improv comedy theater.

Lulu is an eight-year-old girl who lives in the multicultural melting-pot of Vista Feliz with her Argentinian grandmother and an eccentric crew of rescued pets: a cat, chameleon, turtle and puppy. Together, they help the town’s pets and young animals overcome everyday childhood challenges such as feeling overwhelmed by new experiences, dealing with sibling rivalry, being worried about what other people think and being afraid of the dark, to find the confidence to be their best selves, both inside and out.

CAKE will distribute the series internationally.